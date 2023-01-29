Lollapalooza India Day 1: ‘Lightning and thunder’ as Imagine Dragons, AP Dhillon dazzle crowd

As soon as the sound of microphone check happened, right before the much awaited performance of AP Dhillon, the crowd erupted in cheers. It was finally time for Dhillon, who has emerged as one of the biggest pop stars of the generation, to enthrall the crowd.

Dhillon was one of the major performers at day one of Lollapalooza India, which started with performances by Aswekeepsearching, The Yellow Diary, Japanese Breakfast, Bloodywood, Chelsea Cutler and Greta Van Fleet.

The international music festival was held at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse and had thousands of music enthusiasts grooving, singing and headbanging. Lollapalooza has come to Asia for the first time, brought to the country by BookMyShow, as the festival’s co-producer and promoter.

(Photo: PR Handout) (Photo: PR Handout)

“With all this pollution, all this travelling, where the roads are f**ked and so are we. But I want you guys to perform with me tonight. Are you guys ready?” Dhillon said as he began his set. For an hour, Dhillon belted hits after hits; Arrogant, Kini Kara Tareef, Saada Pyaar, Brown Munde and the crowd favorite, Kehndi Hundi Si.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The opening day of the festival closed with the renowned international music band Imagine Dragons. With a packed stage and a crowd in thousands, Imagine Dragons set the stage on fire—and quite literally with fireworks—as they started playing their global chartbusters Believer and Thunder.

“What a pleasure and blessing to he here, it’s our first time in India. It took us so many years to be here. Thank you for giving us this energy, thank you for giving us your heart, may we give you everything you need. Our only hope is to make you feel, make you let go all the things burdening your mind…We love you, we are here to give you everything we have. What an honour to be here,” the lead singer Dan Reynolds said.

(Photo: PR Handout) (Photo: PR Handout)

The lineup of the festival features a mix of Indian and international acts including Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena, The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES, Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa and Aadya.

Advertisement

40 acts are expected to be performed to an audience of nearly 60,000 people in Mumbai.