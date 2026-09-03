Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup out: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE and more to perform

The wait for Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup is over. The music festival has finally revealed the artistes performing at its fifth edition, scheduled to be conducted in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 23 and 24, 2027. The two-day festival comprises four stages hosting artistes across pop, rock, electronic, hip-hop, jazz, R&B, folk and other genres.

Olivia Dean and Limp Bizkit to headline

Olivia Dean and Limp Bizkit will headline Lollapalooza India 2027. Dean, who won Best New Artiste at the 2026 Grammys, is known for songs like “Messy”, “Dive” and “Man I Need.” Meanwhile, this marks Limp Bizkit’s debut at the festival. The nu-metal band is known for tracks such as “Break Stuff”, “Rollin’” and “Nookie.”