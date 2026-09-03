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Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup out: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE and more to perform
Lollapalooza India is returning to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 23 and 24, 2027 for its fifth edition, with Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE, Fontaines D.C. and 5 Seconds of Summer among the performers.
The wait for Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup is over. The music festival has finally revealed the artistes performing at its fifth edition, scheduled to be conducted in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 23 and 24, 2027. The two-day festival comprises four stages hosting artistes across pop, rock, electronic, hip-hop, jazz, R&B, folk and other genres.
Olivia Dean and Limp Bizkit to headline
Olivia Dean and Limp Bizkit will headline Lollapalooza India 2027. Dean, who won Best New Artiste at the 2026 Grammys, is known for songs like “Messy”, “Dive” and “Man I Need.” Meanwhile, this marks Limp Bizkit’s debut at the festival. The nu-metal band is known for tracks such as “Break Stuff”, “Rollin’” and “Nookie.”
Here’s the international lineup of Lollapalooza India 2027:
Olivia Dean
Limp Bizkit
KATSEYE
Fontaines D.C.
5 Seconds of Summer
St. Vincent
Steve Angello
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Rachel Chinouriri
Ecca Vandal
Pinkshift
Alain Johannes
Isyana Sarasvati
KATSEYE, which has emerged as one of the most talked-about pop groups globally, will also perform at the festival. The group is known for songs like “Gnarly”, “Touch” and the Grammy-nominated “Gabriela.”
Fontaines D.C. will bring its post-punk and rock sound to Mumbai, while 5 Seconds of Summer will perform songs like “Youngblood.” Six-time Grammy winner St. Vincent and Swedish House Mafia member Steve Angello are also part of the lineup.
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The Indian lineup features artistes across folk, independent music, hip-hop, electronic and rock genres.
A look at the Indian artistes performing at Lollapalooza India 2027:
Aditya Gadhvi
Anuv Jain
Ricky Kej with Stewart Copeland
The Manganiyar Seduction
Indian Ocean
Blackstratblues
Kayan
Rhea Raj
Scribe
Maneesh On The Beat
RANJ x Clifr
Swadesi
Yashraj
Varijashree Venugopal
Donn Bhat
Shanka Tribe
Rafiki
Curtain Blue
Run It’s the Kid
Janisht Joshi
The Lightyears Explode
Meewakching
Calcutta Cowboy
Anoushka Maskey
Dohnraj & The Peculiars
Rasa
Noni-Mouse
Karshni
Raj
Shriya Rao
Zulan
Aditya Gadhvi will bring music rooted in Gujarat’s folk and oral traditions, while Anuv Jain is set to perform his popular songs, including “Baarishein” and “Gul.”
The three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej will collaborate with Stewart Copeland of The Police for a performance combining rock, orchestral music and Hindustani classical music. The Manganiyar Seduction will also be part of the lineup.
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