Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup out: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE and more to perform

Lollapalooza India is returning to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 23 and 24, 2027 for its fifth edition, with Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE, Fontaines D.C. and 5 Seconds of Summer among the performers.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Sep 3, 2026 03:33 PM IST
Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYEOlivia Dean and Limp Bizkit to headline Lollapalooza India 2027. (Photos: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit and KATSEYE/Instagram)
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The wait for Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup is over. The music festival has finally revealed the artistes performing at its fifth edition, scheduled to be conducted in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 23 and 24, 2027. The two-day festival comprises four stages hosting artistes across pop, rock, electronic, hip-hop, jazz, R&B, folk and other genres.

Olivia Dean and Limp Bizkit to headline

Olivia Dean and Limp Bizkit will headline Lollapalooza India 2027. Dean, who won Best New Artiste at the 2026 Grammys, is known for songs like “Messy”, “Dive” and “Man I Need.” Meanwhile, this marks Limp Bizkit’s debut at the festival. The nu-metal band is known for tracks such as “Break Stuff”, “Rollin’” and “Nookie.”

Here’s the international lineup of Lollapalooza India 2027:

Olivia Dean

Limp Bizkit

KATSEYE

Fontaines D.C.

5 Seconds of Summer

St. Vincent

Steve Angello

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Rachel Chinouriri

Ecca Vandal

Pinkshift

Alain Johannes

Isyana Sarasvati

KATSEYE, which has emerged as one of the most talked-about pop groups globally, will also perform at the festival. The group is known for songs like “Gnarly”, “Touch” and the Grammy-nominated “Gabriela.”

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Fontaines D.C. will bring its post-punk and rock sound to Mumbai, while 5 Seconds of Summer will perform songs like “Youngblood.” Six-time Grammy winner St. Vincent and Swedish House Mafia member Steve Angello are also part of the lineup.

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The Indian lineup features artistes across folk, independent music, hip-hop, electronic and rock genres. 

A look at the Indian artistes performing at Lollapalooza India 2027:

Aditya Gadhvi

Anuv Jain

Ricky Kej with Stewart Copeland

The Manganiyar Seduction

Indian Ocean

Blackstratblues

Kayan

Rhea Raj

Scribe

Maneesh On The Beat

RANJ x Clifr

Swadesi

Yashraj

Varijashree Venugopal

Donn Bhat

Shanka Tribe

Rafiki

Curtain Blue

Run It’s the Kid

Janisht Joshi

The Lightyears Explode

Meewakching

Calcutta Cowboy

Anoushka Maskey

Dohnraj & The Peculiars

Rasa

Noni-Mouse

Karshni

Raj

Shriya Rao

Zulan

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Aditya Gadhvi will bring music rooted in Gujarat’s folk and oral traditions, while Anuv Jain is set to perform his popular songs, including “Baarishein” and “Gul.”

The three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej will collaborate with Stewart Copeland of The Police for a performance combining rock, orchestral music and Hindustani classical music. The Manganiyar Seduction will also be part of the lineup.

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