Linkin Park lead singer dons Indian cricket jersey and Assamese gamusa as band debuts in India. Watch

The evening of January 23 was a dream come true for all Indian fans of rock band Linkin Park, as the group performed their first concert in the country. Held in Bengaluru, a reported 40k people showed up to sing along to the greatest hits of the band. While it was bittersweet for a lot of old fans, as Chester Bennington was not up there, new lead singer Emily Armstrong stole all hearts by her performance and her choice of attire.

Emily first took the stage wearing an all-blue outfit, and she later revealed that she’s wearing an Indian cricket jersey underneath it, with her name written on the back. The fans were elated with this gesture as they screamed their hearts out while singing songs from the new album. Mike Shinoda, who is one of the founding members of the band, pulled out all the stops while performing classics like ‘In The End’ and ‘Numb’.