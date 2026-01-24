Linkin Park lead singer dons Indian cricket jersey and Assamese gamusa as band debuts in India. Watch

Linkin Park band member Emily Armstrong stole all hearts by her performance and her choice of attire. She took the stage wearing an Indian cricket jersey.

Linkin ParkLinkin Park's Emily Armstrong and Mike Shinoda performing in Bengaluru. (Photo: Instagram/dushyant)

The evening of January 23 was a dream come true for all Indian fans of rock band Linkin Park, as the group performed their first concert in the country. Held in Bengaluru, a reported 40k people showed up to sing along to the greatest hits of the band. While it was bittersweet for a lot of old fans, as Chester Bennington was not up there, new lead singer Emily Armstrong stole all hearts by her performance and her choice of attire.

Emily first took the stage wearing an all-blue outfit, and she later revealed that she’s wearing an Indian cricket jersey underneath it, with her name written on the back. The fans were elated with this gesture as they screamed their hearts out while singing songs from the new album. Mike Shinoda, who is one of the founding members of the band, pulled out all the stops while performing classics like ‘In The End’ and ‘Numb’.

 

Later Emily could be seen wearing an Assamese Gamusa, which is a white cotton cloth embellished with red motifs and designs. The gesture could presumably be a tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg, who was one of the defining artists from Assam. Zubeen also received a shout-out when Post Malone came to perform in Guwahati, as the singer expressed his gratitude to the people of the city. Coming back to the LP concert, Shinoda could be seen making his way to the crowd during the concert. He stood on the barricade as the fans around him tried to get a glimpse of him.

A fan also found his way atop the stage, and before security could escort him back, he hugged Shinoda, who was completely taken by surprise. Later the musician could be seen waving the Indian flag as the whole audience kept chanting the band’s name. After rocking the city of Bengaluru, the band are now headed for Mumbai, where they will be headlining this year’s Lollapalooza. They will be joined by artists like Kehlani, Bloodywood, Calum Scott, Karsh Kale, Sammy Virji and more.

 

While LP is headlining the second day of Lollapalooza, the first day (January 24) will be headed by rapper Playboy Carti. The Atlanta rapper will be joined by the likes of Yungblud, Fujii Kaze, Ankur Tewari, Knock2, Sunflower Tape Machine and more.

