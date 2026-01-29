Linkin Park dons khadi clothes from Kamal Haasan’s brand during Mumbai concert; actor thanks band for ‘linking khadi to the world’

India’s booming concert economy has drawn some of the world’s biggest stars, including Linkin Park, whose recent Mumbai performance as Lollapalooza headliners generated immense buzz. For their much-anticipated performance, Linkin Park surprisingly chose their apparel from KH House of Khaddar, a clothing brand owned by Kamal Haasan.

Members of the band had already surprised their fans at the Bengaluru concert by donning the traditional Assamese Gamusa and waving the Indian flag on stage. They held on to the Gamusa for their Mumbai concert as well and relied on Haasan’s brand for the rest. Kamal took to his social media handles to post a picture of the band and thanked them for the support. He wrote in the caption, “Linkin Park! Linking Khadi to the Western world. Thank you. KHHK.”