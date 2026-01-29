Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Linkin Park dons khadi clothes from Kamal Haasan’s brand during Mumbai concert; actor thanks band for ‘linking khadi to the world’
Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan praised rock band Linkin Park following their performance at Lollapalooza in Mumbai.
India’s booming concert economy has drawn some of the world’s biggest stars, including Linkin Park, whose recent Mumbai performance as Lollapalooza headliners generated immense buzz. For their much-anticipated performance, Linkin Park surprisingly chose their apparel from KH House of Khaddar, a clothing brand owned by Kamal Haasan.
Members of the band had already surprised their fans at the Bengaluru concert by donning the traditional Assamese Gamusa and waving the Indian flag on stage. They held on to the Gamusa for their Mumbai concert as well and relied on Haasan’s brand for the rest. Kamal took to his social media handles to post a picture of the band and thanked them for the support. He wrote in the caption, “Linkin Park! Linking Khadi to the Western world. Thank you. KHHK.”
Fans were, however, confused by the post, as no one was expecting this collaboration. While many appreciated Kamal Haasan’s taste in music by saying that he has “ball knowledge” (knowing about something deeply), some suspected that the account is actually being run by Kamal’s daughter, Shruti Haasan. One fan commented, “The account admin is Shruti Haasan.”
For some fans, it didn’t matter who operated the account; what drew attention was Linkin Park wearing khadi. One fan wrote, “We got a Linkin Park and Kamal Haasan collaboration before GTA 6.”
KH House of Khaddar is a clothing brand started by Kamal Haasan and designer Amritha Ram. The brand focuses on denim wear and apparel made out of Khadi cloth. The brand has already styled some of the biggest names in the country, including Nani, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Rana Daggubati, Huma Qureshi, and Rajkummar Rao, among others.
