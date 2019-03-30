Lilly Singh’s Bollywood inspired rap single talks about consent and bisexuality

Famous YouTuber Lilly Singh, better known as Superwoman, has released a rap single that talks about issues like consent and acceptance of bisexuality using Bollywood songs. The track is segmented into three sections with songs “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai”, “Aal Izz Well” and Simmba’s “Aankh Marey”. The music is from the original songs, but the rap lyrics are written by Lilly.

The first segment is probably the best part of the single. It is simultaneously a homage and an empowering track which delineates the importance of sexual consent. The song “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai” was controversial even when it released due to its salacious lyrics, which seemed out of place in Bollywood of 1990s.

The second segment uses the “All is Well” phrase popularised by the song from Aamir Khan starrer blockbuster 3 Idiots movie to talk, mainly, about mental health in a fun way.

In the final segment, Lilly Singh explores her own bisexuality. She is a star basketball player who is attracted to both the male and female referees.

Lilly came out as bisexual in February this year. She tweeted, “✅ Female ✅ Coloured ✅ Bisexual. Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same x ❤️🧡💛💚💙.”

The caption of the video reads, “I love Bollywood and I love rap music. So I decided to let my worlds collide by turning some of my favourite songs into rap songs! And while I was at it, I thought, why not make them little motivational anthems that speak to causes close to my heart? I hope you enjoy them as much as I enjoyed making them! I can’t wait to perform these at #YTFF on Saturday in Mumbai!”

Lilly Singh has been announced as the host for a late night show on NBC. Titled A Little Late with Lilly Singh, the show premieres in September.