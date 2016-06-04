Life’s changed after becoming father: Tyga

Rapper Tyga said that his fast-paced lifestyle has changed dramatically since he welcomed his son King Cairo into the world and now he really enjoys his life. Rapper Tyga said that his fast-paced lifestyle has changed dramatically since he welcomed his son King Cairo into the world and now he really enjoys his life.

Rapper Tyga says he looks at “everything differently” now he is a father and thinks being a parent is a great accomplishment.

The 26-year-old rapper said his fast-paced lifestyle has changed dramatically since he welcomed son King Cairo into the world in October 2012, reported Female First.

“[King] has changed my life a lot. He makes me step back and really enjoy life. That’s what life is about. You bring something into the world like that, your whole world kind of stops. It slows down and you look at everything differently,” Tyga said.

“It’s just a great accomplishment to have a mini version of yourself. You don’t owe the world anything, but when you bring a beautiful child like this into the world, you know that you’ve got a lot to live for.”

