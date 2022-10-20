Le Sserafilm members Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin suffer injuries in car accident, band cancels comeback promotions

K-Pop band Le SSerafim had to cancel their upcoming schedule after Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin were in a minor car accident. On October 19, Source Music released a statement saying that two Le SSerafim members had gotten into a car accident earlier that day. While no one was seriously injured, Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin still suffered “mild muscle pain and bruises,” and they were advised by a doctor to “receive conservative treatment for a while.”

Following this, the band cancelled their scheduled appearances on several music shows including Mnet’s “M Countdown” on October 20, and the October 21 episode of KBS 2TV’s Music Bank. The band also postponed their fan signing events scheduled for October 21 and 22.

The statement read, “On Wednesday, October 19, the vehicle carrying LE SSERAFIM members Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin was involved in a minor car accident. Thankfully, none of the members or the staff on board were significantly injured and they immediately visited a hospital where they received diagnosis and treatment.”

It further read, “The medical examination showed that both members acquired mild muscle pain and bruises and the medical staff advised them to receive conservative treatment for a while. As per recommended by the medical staff, LE SSERAFIM’s participation in Mnet’s “M Countdown” on Thursday, October 20 and KBS2’s “Music Bank” on Friday, October 21 has been canceled. Fan sign events scheduled for Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 will be rescheduled and the event winners will receive a separate notice. We ask for your kind understanding.”

The statement concluded with, “We will schedule future activities putting our artist’s health as top priority. We will do our best to aid in Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin’s treatment and recovery so that they can return in full health to their fans as quickly as possible.”

Le Sserafim had just made their comeback with the album Anti-Fragile on October 17. Their performances on the music shows would have been their first promotions for their title track.