Late singer KK’s wife, son and daughter reach Kolkata. See photos

Late singer KK‘s family has reached Kolkata. The beloved singer had passed away on Tuesday night in the city where he was suddenly taken ill at a college fest.

News agency ANI shared photos of his wife Jyothy and two children, a son and a daughter, as they arrived at the CMRI hospital where his body is being kept. The singer will be moved to SSKM hospital later where a post-mortem will be conducted, according to the same report.

The news of KK’s sudden death sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry and among his fans, as people rushed to pay condolences and express their sorrow at the unfortunate happening. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Emraan Hashmi, Shreya Ghoshal; everyone paid their tributes by sharing their experience of working with the late singer or having performed to his songs.

Madhavan tweeted that he had “lost his voice.” KK had sung his popular heartbreak number “Sach keh raha hai” from his Bollywood debut Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. Emraan Hashmi, who had lip-synced many of his songs from the Anurag Basu film Gangster, wrote on Twitter, “A voice and talent like no other.. They don’t make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk.”

KK was popular for crooning songs like “O Meri Jaan,” “Khuda Jaane,” “Pal,” “Yaaron Dosti,” “Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai,” and “Tadap Tadap” among many others.