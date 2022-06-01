scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read

Late singer KK’s wife, son and daughter reach Kolkata. See photos

Singer KK breathed his last on Tuesday night in Kolkata, where he had gone to perform at a college fest.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 1, 2022 11:21:50 am
KK with wifeKK seen here with his wife Jyothy. (Photo: KK/Instagram)

Late singer KK‘s family has reached Kolkata. The beloved singer had passed away on Tuesday night in the city where he was suddenly taken ill at a college fest.

News agency ANI shared photos of his wife Jyothy and two children, a son and a daughter, as they arrived at the CMRI hospital where his body is being kept. The singer will be moved to SSKM hospital later where a post-mortem will be conducted, according to the same report.

Also Read |liveKK death news UPDATES: KK’s family arrives in Kolkata, post-mortem to be conducted at Kolkata’s SSKM hospital

The news of KK’s sudden death sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry and among his fans, as people rushed to pay condolences and express their sorrow at the unfortunate happening. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Emraan Hashmi, Shreya Ghoshal; everyone paid their tributes by sharing their experience of working with the late singer or having performed to his songs.

Madhavan tweeted that he had “lost his voice.” KK had sung his popular heartbreak number “Sach keh raha hai” from his Bollywood debut Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. Emraan Hashmi, who had lip-synced many of his songs from the Anurag Basu film Gangster, wrote on Twitter, “A voice and talent like no other.. They don’t make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk.”

KK was popular for crooning songs like “O Meri Jaan,” “Khuda Jaane,” “Pal,” “Yaaron Dosti,” “Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai,” and “Tadap Tadap” among many others.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  • Tags:
  • KK
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

‘The music has stopped: Singer KK passes away in Kolkata, fans pay tribute
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement