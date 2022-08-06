scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

KK’s children pay musical tribute to him, recreate his famous song ‘Yaaron’ with Shaan and others. Watch

KK's daughter Taamara Krishna and son Nakul, along with other stalwarts from the music industry, recreated the song 'Yaaron'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 5:22:30 pm
Singer KK

The music industry was left in shock when the news of singer KK‘s death surfaced on May 31. While he is remembered for many hit singles, his track “Yaaron” is perhaps among the most remembered. Now, in a musical tribute, his children Taamra and Nakul have recreated the song, along with others from the Indian music industry.

As Friendship Day approaches, the young singers have collaborated with Shaan, Papon, Benny Dayal, Dhvani Bhanushali and Leslie Lewis on the soulful tribute track.

Taamara took to Instagram to share the song. She wrote in her caption, “Check it out guys! ‘Yaaron’ Forever! This was very special and close to my heart! and I think it was one of the first times me and @nakul.krishna.music have sung together , wish dad was there singing with us. Hope you guys enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it along with these amazing artists! We got to record dads song at Purple Haze studios, the same studio he recorded this song, around 24 years ago, and it was a very special time! Love you forever dad.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taamara (@taamara.krishna)

 

Leslie also commented on the post. He wrote, “An iconic moment in my life.. recreating this song again & with the two of you makes it all the more special! I’m proud of you both.”

The video of the song starts with KK performing the track on stage and the visuals quickly transition to a studio where the singers are recording the recreation.

KK was performing in Kolkata when he started feeling uneasy on stage. He was then rushed to the hospital but passed away due to cardiac arrest. A senior police officer had confirmed the news and said, “The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues.”

Besides Yaaron, KK has given many more memorable songs such as Aankhon Mein Teri, Khuda Jaane, Beete Lamhe, Tadap Tadap, Sach Keh Raha amongst others.

