Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains reach Mumbai home, Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan pay tribute. Watch

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, 92, died on Sunday after suffering multiple organ failure. Her last rites will be conducted with full state honours at Shivaji Park, Mumbai at 6.30 pm today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also reaching Mumbai to pay homage to the veteran singer.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and politicians Aaditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray reached the Breach Candy Hospital, where the singer was admitted for the past 28 days and was being treated for Covid-19 and pneumonia, to pay their last respect. Her mortal remains were later taken to her residence, Prabhu Kunj, in Mumbai from the hospital. The remains will stay there till 3 pm, reported ANI.

The central government of India has announced two days of national mourning in honour of Lata Mangeshkar. Various state governments, including Goa and West Bengal, have also issued state mourning.

Actor Anupam Kher was among the first few celebrities who reached Mangeshkar’s house to pay his last respect to her. Amitabh Bachchan was also spotted at her residence.

#AmitabhBachchan arrives at #LataMangeshkar's residence to pay respects on the legendary singer's passing

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and composer Lalit Sen also reached the Mangeshkar residence.