Sunday, February 06, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains reach Mumbai home, Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan pay tribute. Watch

Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains have been taken to her residence Prabhu Kunj in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar, Anupam Kher, Ashutosh Gowariker and Aaditya Thackeray, among others, paid tribute.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 6, 2022 2:33:23 pm
lata mangeshkar death celebsCelebrities are arriving at Lata Mangeshkar's home in Mumbai to pay their last respects. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, 92, died on Sunday after suffering multiple organ failure. Her last rites will be conducted with full state honours at Shivaji Park, Mumbai at 6.30 pm today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also reaching Mumbai to pay homage to the veteran singer.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and politicians Aaditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray reached the Breach Candy Hospital, where the singer was admitted for the past 28 days and was being treated for Covid-19 and pneumonia, to pay their last respect. Her mortal remains were later taken to her residence, Prabhu Kunj, in Mumbai from the hospital. The remains will stay there till 3 pm, reported ANI.

aditya thackeray Aditya Thackeray at Breach Candy Hospital. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Also read |Lata Mangeshkar’s 20 iconic songs: Meri awaaz hi pehchaan hai….

The central government of India has announced two days of national mourning in honour of Lata Mangeshkar. Various state governments, including Goa and West Bengal, have also issued state mourning.

Actor Anupam Kher was among the first few celebrities who reached Mangeshkar’s house to pay his last respect to her. Amitabh Bachchan was also spotted at her residence.

anupam kher Anupam Kher at Lata Mangeshkar’s home. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Also read |When Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ae Mere Watan ke Logon’ moved PM Jawaharlal Nehru to tears: ‘Aaj tumne rula diya’
ashutosh gowariker Ashutosh Gowariker and Javed Akhtar at Lata Mangeshkar’s home. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sachin tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar reaches Lata Mangeshkar’s home. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and composer Lalit Sen also reached the Mangeshkar residence.

 

