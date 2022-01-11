Lata Mangeshkar tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to ICU

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Tuesday, after testing positive for Covid-19. Sources from the hospital told indianexpress.com that the veteran singer is doing well, but has been admitted to ICU keeping her age in mind. Her niece Rachna Shah also told ANI that Mangeshkar, 92, has mild symptoms.

“She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers,” Rachna said in her statement.

Lata Mangeshkar, lovingly called ‘Nightingale of India’, is the eldest of four siblings, including younger sister and veteran Asha Bhosle. Belonging to the Mangeshkar family of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar has been singing since the age of 13.

In an active career spanning nearly seven decades, she has been credited for changing the face of Indian music scene and the place of female singers in India, becoming an inspiration for generations.

One of Mageshkar’s first major hits was “Aayega Aanewaala” from 1949 film Mahal. Her name was included in The Guinness Book of Records in 1974, as the most recorded artiste in history. It was reported that she recorded “not less than 25,000 solo, duet and chorus backed songs in 20 Indian languages” between 1948 and 1974.

Speaking about her journey, Mangeshkar earlier told PTI, ““That long journey is with me and that little girl is still with me. She has not gone anywhere. Some people call me ‘Saraswati’ or say that I have her blessings. They say I am this and that. All this is nothing I believe but the blessings of my parents, our deity Mangesh, Sai baba and god.”

Lata Mangeshkar was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan in 1969.