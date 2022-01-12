Lata Mangeshkar tests covid positive, in ICU with pneumonia signs, stable

Singer Lata Mangeshkar, 92, is being treated for Covid-19 and pneumonia at a hospital in Mumbai, a doctor said Tuesday.

The singer had been hospitalised in 2019 as well for a serious lung ailment and pneumonia.

Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is heading the team of experts treating Mangeshkar, said she was brought to Breach Candy Hospital early on Sunday morning and is under treatment in the intensive care unit.

“She has been diagnosed with Covid and pneumonia and is presently undergoing treatment,” Dr Samdhani told The Indian Express.

Her niece Rachana Shah told The Indian Express: “She is stable and alert.”

A family friend said the singer has been in good spirits.

“Ever since Covid started, the family took utmost care that visitors did not meet her. Her attendants were also regularly tested for Covid-19,’’ this person said.

Mangeshkar, who started singing at 13, has over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages to her name in an over seven-decade career.

Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, she received the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, in 2001.

She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.