Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson refutes rumours about the singer’s deteriorating health: ‘Pray for her recovery’

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU as she recovers from Covid-19. Her spokesperson quashed rumours about the veteran singer’s deteriorating health and requested her fans to “not give wind to any false news.” Mangeshkar is currently admitted at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

In a statement, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer said, “A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news. Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space. Let us pray for Lata Didi’s speedy recovery and return home.”

Lata Mangeshkar contracted the coronavirus earlier this month and was taken to the hospital on January 9. This is not the first time that Iyer has refuted rumours about the celebrated singer’s poor health. She had previously said, “It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, a source told indianexpress.com that the 92-year-old singer is showing signs of improvement and has started eating solid food. “Lata Mangeshkar has started having solid food from the last couple of days and is showing improvement. She is responsive and doing better. She is not on ventilator,” they said.

Mangeshkar is a noted singer who has over 30,000 songs, in several languages, to her credit. She started her career at the age of 13 in 1942. Known as the Nightingale of India, she has also received Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.