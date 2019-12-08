Lata Mangeshkar returns home from hospital after 28 days, thanks well-wishers

Lata Mangeshkar is back home. (Photo: Express Archive) Lata Mangeshkar is back home. (Photo: Express Archive)

90-year-old singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11, took to Twitter on Sunday to update her fans about her health and thanked them for their prayers and well wishes.

“For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy. Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you,” Mangeshkar wrote on the microblogging site.

Namaskaar, For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital.. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The (cont) https://t.co/nHAQuCozF9 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019

The veteran singer also expressed gratitude to the team of doctors who treated her.

“My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious,” Lata Mangeshkar added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App