Lata Mangeshkar off the ventilator, shows ‘signs of improvement’

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, 92, continues to be admitted in the ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. It has been 19 days since the singer got admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Her family, through her official Twitter account, has said the legendary singer is showing “signs of improvement”.

The statement reads, “Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation ( off the invasive Ventilator ) this morning.”

Thanking the fans of Mangeshkar for their prayers, the family added, “Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes.”

Lata Mangeshkar developed mild symptoms of coronavirus and got admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on January 8. Since then he family has been sharing regular updates about her health. They have also requested the fans of Mangeshkar to not believe in rumours about her health.

In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.

Lata Mangeshkar is popularly called the Nightingale of India. She has sang thousands of songs and is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. She has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.