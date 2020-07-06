Lata Mangeshkar heaps praise on budding singer

Lata Mangeshkar recently shared a clip of a musician on Twitter (Photo: Express archive). Lata Mangeshkar recently shared a clip of a musician on Twitter (Photo: Express archive).

It’s not every day that Lata Mangeshkar takes to social media to shower her blessings on an artiste. However, on Monday, the veteran singer took to Twitter to share her admiration for musician Samadipta Mukherjee.

Sharing a video of Samadipta singing Mozart’s 40th Symphony using Indian classical music notes, Mangeshkar tweeted, “Namaskar. Mujhe ye video kisine bheja, is ladki ne mahan Austrian sangeetkar Mozart ki 40th Symphony G Minor ko Bhartiya Sargam mein bahut sundar tarah se gaaya hai. Main isko aashirwad deti hun ki ye ek acchi gaayika bane” (This video was sent to me by someone; the singer here is singing Mozart’s 40th Symphony G Minor in ‘Bharatiya Sargam’ and she is doing it beautifully. I bless her and pray that she becomes a great singer one day).

Samadipta Mukherjee was overjoyed when she realised that her performance had been viewed by the legendary singer.

Samadipta took to Twitter and wrote, “Now, the biggest news ever, of our lives — the real ‘dream come true’ moment — the most precious and priceless blessing, from the ‘Bharat Ratna’ herself… (Heartfelt thanks to Shri Mayuresh Satish Pai for bringing this huge news to us).”

The aforementioned clip has over 200,000 views at the moment.

