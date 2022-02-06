scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Must Read

Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: Security tightened at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park ahead of funeral

The central government has decided that as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar, two-day state mourning will be observed from February 6 to February 7.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
February 6, 2022 2:17:25 pm
Lata Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar death, Narendra Modi, Pm Modi pays tributes to Lata Mangeshkar, President Kovind, Lata Mangeshkar state mourning, india news, indian expressLata Mangeshkar was 92. (Photo: Prakash Javdekar/Twitter)

Mumbai Police have beefed up security in and around the Shivaji Park in Dadar area for the funeral of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died at a hospital here on Sunday morning, an official said.

Prominent personalities from the film industry, politicians and other well-wishers of the late singer are expected to arrive to pay tributes to her, hence traffic on some of the major roads here will be diverted, he said.

Also read |Lata Mangeshkar passes away Live Updates: Mortal remains taken to singer’s home, Javed Akhtar and Ashutosh Gowariker seen at her residence

Keeping in mind the movement of VIPs at her residence on Pedder Road in south Mumbai and the Shivaji Park, barricading has been done at some key spots in those areas, the official said, adding the police will ensure a smooth movement of vehicles.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

After the 92-year-old singer’s demise at the Breach Candy Hospital in the morning, top city police officials visited her residence and the Shivaji Park.

The traffic police have deployed extra personnel in Dadar area for regulating the vehicular movement, the official said.

Extra police force and dog squads have also been deployed at the Shivaji Park, he said.

Also read |Lata Mangeshkar recited Gayatri Mantra at Isha Ambani’s wedding, watch one of her last recordings
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a statement said Mangeshkar would be accorded a state funeral.

The central government has decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, two-day state mourning will be observed from February 6 to February 7 and there will be no official entertainment in this period, official sources said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

lata mangeshkar passed away at 92
Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): A pictorial tribute to the legendary singer

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 06: Latest News

Advertisement