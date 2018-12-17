Mukesh, Nita Ambani are like a part of my family: Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar sent in a special voice recording where she is heard singing the Gayatri Mantra and Ganesh Stuti for the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. She says the Ambanis are like a part of her own family.

Advertising

Lata Mangeshkar’s message was broadcast at Isha and Anand’s wedding, and she also wished them all the best for their married life.

“It was the best I could do considering I wasn’t well enough to attend the wedding. My best wishes are always with Isha (Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter) and her husband Anand. May they make their parents proud,” the singer said.

Elaborating on her relationship with the Ambanis, Lata Mangeshkar said: “For me, Mukesh and Nita are like a part of my family. I don’t look at them as a separate family. Both of them have always been very fond of me, as I am of them. I would have loved to attend their daughter’s wedding. Sadly, I wasn’t up to it. But I hope to meet Isha and Anand soon and offer them my blessing.”

She has heard a lot about the wedding.

“It is being said it was the best wedding in Mumbai in many years. Mukeshji and Nita Bhabhi personally looked into every aspect of the arrangement making sure every guest was looked after. I believe the American musician performer Beyonce performed at the pre-wedding celebration. Yeh koi choti baat nahin hai (It’s not a minor thing). I don’t think anyone but Mukesh and Nita Ambani could manage this.”