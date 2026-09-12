Lady Gaga welcomes first child with fiance Michael Polansky: reports

Lady Gaga and her entrepreneur fiance, Michael Polansky, have become parents, according to a Page Six report. The couple was recently seen with their newborn in Northern California.

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, was last seen publicly in August, when she paused to take a photo with a fan, also in Northern California. Before that sighting, she had appeared at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles back in May.

As per photos shared by the publication, the 40-year-old singer was seen holding her newborn while walking with her 42-year-old fiance through a Northern California neighbourhood. Lady Gaga opted for a relaxed, low-key look for the casual stroll. Michael Polansky matched her casual energy, dressed in shorts, a hoodie, a baseball cap and flip-flops. Throughout the walk, Lady Gaga appeared to keep one hand resting protectively on her baby.