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Lady Gaga welcomes first child with fiance Michael Polansky: reports
Lady Gaga and fiance Michael Polansky have welcomed their first child together, with the couple recently spotted in Northern California with their newborn
Lady Gaga and her entrepreneur fiance, Michael Polansky, have become parents, according to a Page Six report. The couple was recently seen with their newborn in Northern California.
Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, was last seen publicly in August, when she paused to take a photo with a fan, also in Northern California. Before that sighting, she had appeared at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles back in May.
As per photos shared by the publication, the 40-year-old singer was seen holding her newborn while walking with her 42-year-old fiance through a Northern California neighbourhood. Lady Gaga opted for a relaxed, low-key look for the casual stroll. Michael Polansky matched her casual energy, dressed in shorts, a hoodie, a baseball cap and flip-flops. Throughout the walk, Lady Gaga appeared to keep one hand resting protectively on her baby.
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky spotted with newborn baby for first time since surprise announcement https://t.co/qDocpdTj6r pic.twitter.com/NE1Vr5EZwx
— Page Six (@PageSix) September 12, 2026
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Lady Gaga wrapped up her Mayhem Ball world tour in April, a run that stretched across nearly nine months and totaled 86 performances globally.
Speaking to The New York Times in March 2025, she had opened up about wanting to become a mother, describing it as her “ultimate goal.” Months later, appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she went further, calling parenthood her next “starring role.”
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky’s romance first drew public attention in 2020, after the two were photographed sharing a kiss at a Las Vegas New Year’s celebration. Their relationship became public knowledge around that year’s Super Bowl in Miami. Then, at the 2024 Paris Olympics in July, Lady Gaga revealed her engagement to Michael Polansky while speaking with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, a moment later reported by People.
How Lady Gaga describes her relationship with Michael Polansky
At the Los Angeles premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, Lady Gaga spoke warmly about her partner in comments to People: “I just love my fiance so much. He is my best friend. He is my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes.”
In an earlier conversation with Vogue US, she reflected on what drew her to Michael Polansky, praising his intelligence and warmth. “I had never met anyone like Michael. He’s so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He’s a very private guy and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other. But I think what I want my fans to know is that I’m just, like, so happy.”
Insiders suggest the couple has been intentional about keeping their lives out of the public eye in the months leading up to this news, choosing to focus on their relationship away from scrutiny.
A source close to Lady Gaga told Page Six that this marks a rare stretch of privacy for the singer, who has rarely had the chance to live outside the spotlight since her early twenties, and that she has kept a low profile ever since her tour concluded. The source also noted approval of Polansky’s presence in her life, describing the couple’s relationship as an unusually protected and loving space for her to exist in.
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