scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Must Read

Lady Gaga to sing anthem, Jennifer Lopez to perform at Joe Biden’s inauguration

The announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Joe Biden’s inauguration.

By: AP | Washington | January 14, 2021 7:13:02 pm
Lady Gaga, Jennifer LopezLady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the US Capitol when Joe Biden is sworn in as the nation’s 46th president next Wednesday.

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the US Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation’s 46th president next Wednesday.

The announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden’s inauguration. Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

Also Read |A week ahead of Biden’s inauguration, 20,000 national guards with lethal weapons being deployed in Washington DC
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Rev. Leo O’Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia.

There will be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

master release
Master frenzy takes over India

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement