Thursday, June 14, 2018
Lady Gaga, Taylor Kinney to marry in Italy?

Lady Gaga is reportedly keen to tie the knot with Taylor Kinney in Italy to "celebrate her heritage".

By: PTI | New York | Published: January 30, 2016 1:13:43 pm
Pop star Lady Gaga is reportedly keen to tie the knot with Taylor Kinney in Italy to “celebrate her heritage”.

The ‘Til It Happens to You’ hitmaker is reportedly keen to “celebrate her heritage” with a beautiful wedding in the European country but are in no rush to walk down the aisle, reported New York Post.

“She wants to celebrate her heritage, so they’re looking at places in the Italian countryside. She wants a big Italian wedding,” a source said.

“They’re still enjoying their engagement, so they have to figure out the right time to do it. They’re not fully planning yet.”

The 29-year-old singer and actress is also planning to settle on a venue before she decides on her dress as she wants the venue to “inspire” the gown.

“The venue is going to inspire the dress, so she has to lock that in first. It’ll make her figure out what the dress will be and who will make it.”

