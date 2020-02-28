Lady Gaga song Stupid Love: The Born This Way era is back

The music video of Lady Gaga’s Stupid Love is out now. The music video of Lady Gaga’s Stupid Love is out now.

Lady Gaga on Friday released her latest single Stupid Love on YouTube, and after watching the video, which has been shot on an iPhone 11 Pro, we can certainly say that Gaga is back with full force.

The music video features a futuristic world, quite reminiscent of the Star Wars universe, with Lady Gaga talking about love in a ruthless world. Speculations have been rife about Gaga’s sixth studio album #LG6 since 2019, but it’s now official that her new album is titled Chromatica.

Watch Lady Gaga’s Stupid Love here:

The Bad Romance singer’s last album Joanne released in 2016. Since then, she has performed at the Super Bowl in 2017, appeared in the Netflix documentary titled Gaga: Five Foot Two, won an Oscar for A Star is Born’s “Shallow” in 2019 along with receiving a lot of appreciation for her role in the movie. “Shallow” also won her a BAFTA, Golden Globe and a Grammy as well.

Just a few weeks ago, Lady Gaga announced her relationship with Michael Polansky.

