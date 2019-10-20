Lady Gaga tweets a Sanskrit mantra, leaves fans confused

Lady Gaga is back in news, but this time for something intriguing. The actor-singer’s latest tweet has excited several fans about its meaning. Lady Gaga took to her Twitter account on Sunday and wrote an encrypted tweet that read, “Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu”. While the Sanskrit mantra has made her followers in India quite happy, it has also left many wondering about the reason why she put that out. Nevertheless, this surely ensured her tweet went viral across the world.

A rough translation of the Sanskrit words means – “May everyone, everywhere remain happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and freedom for all.”

Twitter soon had hundreds of users asking the A Star Is Born actor whether these lines have anything to do with her next album or song, or was it just meant to send love and good vibes across the world, to her millions of fans.

Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 19, 2019

Lady Gaga was recently in news for falling off the stage while dancing with a fan. The incident took place at a show in Las Vegas last week when the pop star invited a fan onstage. While performing, the fan picked her up and lost balance leaving both of them falling on the floor.

Minutes later, Lady Gaga was back onstage. She told the fan, “You promise me you’re not gonna be sad about that, right?” and he replied, “I promise.”

Video of her fall and return to the stage also went viral on social media.