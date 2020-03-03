Lady Gaga’s next album titled Chromatica to release on April 10

Lady Gaga will release her new album next month (Photo: Instagram/ladygaga). Lady Gaga will release her new album next month (Photo: Instagram/ladygaga).

Pop star Lady Gaga’s much-awaited sixth album is titled ‘Chromatica’ and it is slated to be released on April 10.

According to Variety, the LP will contain 16 songs and be executive produced by Gaga and producer-songwriter Michael Tucker, whose stage name is Bloodpop.

“Chromatica” will be available in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, various vinyl colours, and cassette.

Gaga, 33, also shared the update on Twitter Monday.

“Welcome to ‘Chromatica’, coming April 10. Pre-order now. This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime,” she tweeted with the link.

Last week, Gaga released her first solo pop single in three years, “Stupid Love”, from the new album.

