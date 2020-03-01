Lady Gaga has ‘completely quit’ smoking

Lady Gaga appealed to her fans to steer clear of smoking as she believes quitting was worse. (Photo: Lady Gaga/Instagram) Lady Gaga appealed to her fans to steer clear of smoking as she believes quitting was worse. (Photo: Lady Gaga/Instagram)

Pop star Lady Gaga has confessed that she has quit smoking and that going off her usual “40 cigarettes” a day was a “brutal” experience.

The singer, who was in conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s New Music Daily, appealed to her fans to steer clear of smoking as she believes quitting was worse.

“I’m not smoking anymore, but I’d smoke 40 cigarettes all day long. I swear on my life I’m not smoking cigarettes. I completely quit – I quit cold turkey. But it was so hard,” Gaga told Lowe.

“If you don’t smoke, don’t smoke! Because quitting is worse. It is so brutal. And I will never smoke again because I think I saw Jesus for an entire week. It was so awful,” she added.

Last week, Gaga came out with the first single “Stupid Love”, off her highly-anticipated sixth studio album. The release date and title of the LP are yet to be announced.

