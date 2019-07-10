Found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga says her experiments with make-up began in her youth when she would see her mother put on her “bravest” face and go to work every day.

The Oscar-winning singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, said growing up she never felt beautiful and battled with the idea of beauty.

“When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of make-up.

“I remember watching my mother put her make-up on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with make-up as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true,” Gaga wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

The Born This Way hitmaker said she invented ‘Lady Gaga’, her stage name, and found the courage to be her own superhero.

“I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be. Sometimes beauty doesn’t come naturally from within. But I’m so grateful that make-up inspired a bravery in me I didn’t know I had.

“I’ve come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way,” she further wrote.

Gaga’s cosmetics brand Haus Laboratories is collaborating with Amazon for her new make-up line, the singer also announced on the picture-video sharing app.