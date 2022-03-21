Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai: Another ‘modern’ take of a classic song that wasn’t needed

It seems like our desi music industry, in particular Bhushan Kumar-headed T-Series, will never tire of remixing and revamping classic songs. T-Series on Monday released the ‘updated’ version of the old RD Burman song “Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai”, which was beautifully rendered by legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

In the new version of the song, the tempo is much slower than the original. But to be fair, this is not a bad remix per say because the lyrics by Rashmi Virag are okay, despite being unimaginative. And since Armaan Malik is a gifted vocalist, the song has turned out to be better than one would have imagined.

Watch the music video of Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai here:

The music video of “Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai”, featuring Sunny Kaushal and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is simple. There is not much to say here, except that things could have been worse, and thank god, they aren’t. But it is about time we stop meddling with classics and put in more effort to bring out some original-sounding music.

Meanwhile, Armaan Malik seems to be happy with the outcome. The singer told Glamsham.com, “Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai is an iconic R.D. Burman composition sung by Lata di and Kishore da and to perform it in a modern approach was definitely a daunting task. But I am extremely proud of our final result and I hope the audience connects to it.”