Kurta Pajama: A typical Tony Kakkar song

The music video of “Kurta Pajama”, featuring Shehnaaz Gill, dropped today. Produced by Desi Music Factory, it has been sung by Tony Kakkar. While there’s nothing to rave about, like most of Kakkar’s songs, this too has a catchy beat and will get you hooked on to it.

The music video starts with Kakkar and his friends entering Queen’s Museum. He chances upon an antique camera and finds Gill posing, as he looks into it. Soon he joins her, and the duo goes about dancing on the peppy number in a dream sequence.

Shehnaaz Gill has been a regular in Punjabi music videos, and has even sung a few tracks. “Kurta Pajama” doesn’t offer much to her. However, she makes the most of whatever has been given to her. Fans would enjoy seeing her in double avatar – one quite cute, the other glamorous. Gill also makes the dancing look quite effortless.

Gill shot the video with Kakkar recently amid lockdown restrictions. Watching the video, one can say that the team has done a good job, with the help of technology.

Tony Kakkar continues to be one of the most popular independent artistes. Most of his songs find a place in chartbuster lists. Some of his hit numbers include “Dheeme Dheeme”, “Naagin Jaisi” and “Coca Cola Tu” among more.

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13. Post the show, Gill and Sidharth Shukla starred together in Darshan Raval’s “Bhula Dunga”. Gill also worked with Jassie Gill for “Key Gayi Sorry” which released in May. However, due to the lockdown, the team could only release the lyrical video and promised to shoot once things got back to normalcy.

