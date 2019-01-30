Kumbh Anthem: The Shankar Mahadevan song will leave you spellbound

To commemorate the ongoing 55-day long Kumbh Mela at Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh Tourism has released a special anthem song giving a sneak peek into the huge religious gathering. The “Kumbh Anthem” has been penned by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

The video shows aerial shots of Triveni Sangam, with people taking the holy dip at the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. We also see glimpses of sadhus and sages dancing in devotion. The video has been beautifully shot to capture the religious essence of the Prayagraj Ardh Kumbh Mela.

Watch | Kumbh Anthem song

Shankar Mahadevan tweeted the video too, with the caption, “What an honor this is!!! Having a chance to compose the OFFICIAL KUMBH MELA ANTHEM. This song is going to reach out to crores of Indians around the world…Here’s the full video – https://youtu.be/0dUX1-YDT2Q @narendramodi @myogiadityanath @prasoonjoshi_ @Ra_THORe @ShankarEhsanLoy”

What an honor this is!!!

Having a chance to compose the OFFICIAL KUMBH MELA ANTHEM.

This song is going to reach out to crores of Indians around the world…

Here’s the full video – https://t.co/HFKw41pGCU @narendramodi @myogiadityanath @prasoonjoshi_ @Ra_THORe @ShankarEhsanLoy — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) January 30, 2019

The Kumbh Mela is said to be one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Being held from January 5 to March 4 this year, authorities expect a footfall of around 15 crore devotees. This would make it the largest human congregation on earth.

From Union Minister Smriti Irani to actors Rajeev Khandelwal and Sonal Chauhan, several high profile people have already prayed at the Ardh Kumbh Mela this year.