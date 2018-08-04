Kumar Sanu adopted daughter in 2001, says ‘never wanted to disclose this’

Kumar Sanu talked about his adopted daughter Shannon for the first time. Kumar Sanu talked about his adopted daughter Shannon for the first time.

Singer Kumar Sanu says he never wanted to disclose that he adopted a girl child in 2001. He is proud of his daughter Shannon, now a teenager and also a singer.

The “Dheere dheere se meri zindagi mein aana” hitmaker talked about adopting Shannon on the show Dil Hai Hindustani 2, read a statement.

“I never wanted to disclose this as I was scared of what the society would think. I wasn’t sure how they were going to see this. But since now this is out, I’m really proud of Shannon. It doesn’t matter if she is my real daughter or not,” said Kumar Sanu.

“She is very hardworking and has already achieved so much in her life. A lot of people in Hollywood know me because of her and that is a matter of pride of our family.”

During the show, she also dedicated a video to her father.

Shannon made her debut with pop single,”A long time”, written and produced by singer Justin Bieber’s frequent collaborator, Jason “Poo Bea” Boyd.

Kumar Sanu was one of the most popular Hindi film singers in the 1990s. With several awards to his credit, Kumar Sanu sang in various languages, including Bangla.

