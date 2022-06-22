KK’s son Nakul shares emotional note weeks after singer’s demise: ‘The pain is physical, like I’m being choked’

Singer KK’s son Nakul shared an emotional post three weeks after his father’s sudden death. In his post, Nakul expressed his grief, saying that he still hasn’t been able to come to terms with it. He also wrote that he had the ‘greatest privilege’ in seeing KK everyday and said that he always protected and shielded his family.

Nakul wrote, “Took me a while to come to terms with what happened 3 weeks ago. Even now the pain is physical, like I’m being choked, as though people are standing on my chest. I wanted to say something, share anything about my dad but I finally understood immobility in a state of shock. I finally comprehend true pain, I’ve only now realised the privilege you granted me, not the privilege of a comfortable life, I always knew I was blessed in that regard. The greatest privilege I ever had was the opportunity to witness you everyday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakul Krishna (@nakul.krishna.music)

He added, “So many people just wanted to see you once, be in your presence once, a half embrace would have them trembling. And here we were, being showered and inundated with your love every moment. I got to see your perspective on everything; how you treated people, how passionate you were about everything you did, especially singing. How generously you loved. Only focusing on the positives, and completely disregarding the negatives.”

Nakul also wrote about the void left in his wake, and called him a ‘bright, brief brilliance that burned bright too quickly…” He wrote, “You always treated me like an equal while simultaneously protecting and shielding me. Treating me like an adult in conversation but calling to check up on me as soon as I left the house. Trusting me wholly no matter what I decided, allowing me to be myself, hearing me out and changing your opinions based on what I told you, being the open minded forward thinking person that you were. People told me about their relationships with their fathers and I always found somethings to be strange. It took me very long to realise that our relationship was the outlier. You set the bar stupendously high, as a father, but more importantly as a friend. A fierce force of nature…mesmerising on stage and a magnanimous, selfless, cuddly cartoon at home constantly joking and playing around. The abyssal void that is left in your wake, not only in our hearts, but the hearts of millions is a testament to your brilliance.”

Nakul ended the note with, “That impossible line, where the waves conspire, where they return. The place maybe you and I will meet again…

On Fathers Day, KK’s daughter Taamara had also written an emotional post, along with several throwback photos.

Singer KK was the voice of innumerable popular songs, and had recorded tracks in different languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. He was mourned by Bollywood, the music industry and all his fans.