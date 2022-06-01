scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
KK’s final Instagram post was from Kolkata concert, videos of his last performance go viral. Watch

People who attended KK's last show in Kolkata have been sharing video clips of him performing on stage. The singer passed away shortly after performing live at the event.

June 1, 2022 1:27:13 am
June 1, 2022 1:27:13 am
kk singerKK passed away on Tuesday at the age of 53. (Photo: KK/Instagram)

The music industry is right now numb with the news of singer KK’s death. The “Pal” singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest when he fell ill, and returned to his hotel. As his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared brought dead. The singer was 53, and is survived by his wife and two kids.

His last post featured the singer performing at Nazrul Mancha. Shortly before his death, the photos from his performance went up on his official handle. “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all 😘😘#KKLive #KKTeam,” he wrote.

 

People who had attended the concert a few hours before instantly started sharing videos from the evening. In the videos, now going viral, KK is seen crooning “Ankhon Mein Teri”, “Dil Ibadat” and “Abhi Abhi Toh Mile”. Fans can be seen singing along, as they cheered him on.

Follow |liveKK death news UPDATES: PM Modi leads India in paying tribute, music fraternity in shock

Watch clips from KK’s last performance here:

 

As soon as the news of his death broke, people from all walks of life paid tribute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Photos |‘The music has stopped: Singer KK passes away in Kolkata, fans pay tribute

KK started his journey by singing jingles. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, that he was once spotted by Hariharan while he was singing in Delhi and it was there that the veteran singer encouraged him to move to Mumbai.

His debut song in Hindi movies was Maachis’ “Chod Aaye Hum Voh Galiyan”, however, it was Salman Khan’s song “Tadap Tadap Ke” from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, that became a turning point in KK’s career.

