KK’s family reacts to hate mails for the singer’s team

Almost a month after KK’s demise, his family has penned a note requesting fans to stop spreading hate. KK’s daughter Taamara posted the note on her Instagram account. She also shared photos in which KK is seen happily posing with his team. In the note, the late singer’s family mentioned how the team was like KK’s second family. KK’s family also expressed displeasure at the hate that has been coming the team’s way ever since the singer passed away.

The note read, “We wanted to thank all the beautiful human beings in this picture for accompanying dad on all his travels and the vital contributions they made to his shows, making them the memorable spectacles they used to be. I told Hitesh uncle that mom, Nakul and I weren’t there for dad’s final moments, didn’t even get to say goodbye, but we were all so glad that he was by his side. Ever since he joined dad, his stresses went away.”

“I have heard about hate mail and a lot of anger being directed towards Hitesh uncle and Shubham. To those of you resorting to such abuse, ask yourself what would dad think if he could see this? You’re basing your judgment on the word of some unverified journalists, channels and other sources that regularly photoshop thumbnails and include clickbait titles. Don’t spread hate on their behest,” the note further read.

The note also had a message for KK fans. “All of dad’s fans are sending his immediate family all their love and support. However, every moment dad wasn’t with us, he was with his 2nd family, as he used to call them. Please don’t buy into the hate spreading rumours. Please send your love and support to them too. They need it just as much as we do. We are all suffering. I am very grateful that even though dad didn’t have us on his last day, he had them with him. These are the people that dad himself wholeheartedly trusted and loved, and are a big reason why dad become who he was. I’d like to ask you if you loved dad so much, don’t you trust who he trusted? I implore everyone to cease this verbal abuse or abuse of any kind, and if you spot it please take a stand and speak up against it. Be kind – Jyothy, Nakul and Taamara,” the note concluded.

KK passed away on May 31. He suffered a cardiac arrest right after finishing his performance at a college fest in Kolkata.