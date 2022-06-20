KK’s daughter Taamara shares throwback photos on Father’s Day, pens emotional post: ‘I miss holding your hand’

Late singer KK’s daughter Taamara penned an emotional post on Fathers Day. She took to Instagram and shared several throwback photos from her childhood, which also featured her brother Nakul. She also shared a photo with her mother, Jyothi Lakshmi Krishna.

In the first photo, KK gives a piggyback ride to young Taamara and Nakul. In the other photo, baby Taamara is sitting on KK’s lap, playing the keyboard. In the last photo, KK has a gift for his daughter, as they stand near the lake.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “I would take the pain of losing you a 100 times, if it meant having you as my dad even for one second. Life is dark without you dad. You were the cutest most loving dad, who’d come home after a gig and wait to come lie down and give us cuddles. I miss you, I miss eating with you, I miss our laughing sessions, I miss our secret snacking rituals in the kitchen, I miss showing you my music and little voice note ideas, I miss your reaction dad. I miss holding your hand.”

She added, “You made us feel so safe and happy and loved and lucky. You were the realness this world needed, and now that you’re gone, none of it feels real. But your unconditional love, has unknowingly prepared us to handle, even something like this. Your love is our strength. Me, Nakul and mumma are gonna work everyday to make you proud, and spread your energy, and we’re gonna be strong and take care of each other like you did. Happy Father’s Day to the bestestest dad in the whole universe Love you forever miss you everyday, umma, I know you’re here with us.”

Singer KK passed away after performing at an event in Kolkata, earlier this month at the age of 54. KK was the voice of innumerable popular songs, and had recorded tracks in different languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.