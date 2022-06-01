When KK spoke about proposing to his wife Jyothy in 10th standard, had to get a job in sales to marry her

Singer KK, who passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest, gave music lovers some heartwarming melodies that became their go-to songs during their romantic moments in life. KK was a perfectionist when it came to songs on love and friendship. His songs like “Yaaron”, “Pyaar Ke Pal”, “Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai”, and “Tu jo Mila”, among several others, will always be etched in the memory of his fans.

As much romance and love as KK gave to his fans through his songs, he was as romantic in real life too. KK fell in love when he was in 10th standard. And, it was then only that he decided he would marry the girl. He stood by his conviction and eventually got married to the same girl, named Jyothy Krishna in 1991.

In a 2013 interview with Aaj Tak, the singer had shared singing his favourite romantic song “Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai” for Jyothy for the first time at his colony’s annual function. “I remember singing the song during our colony annual function for her,” KK shared. On being asked if he looked at her while singing, he shyly replied, “Uss time mummy papa bhi baithe hote the, toh aise direct bhi nahi ho sakte the, toh beech beech mein teen chaar baar steal kar liya gaate gaate (At that time our parents also used to be there, so I couldn’t be so direct. So, I used to steal glances while singing)”.

A wedding picture of KK and his wife Jyothy. (Photo: KK/Facebook) A wedding picture of KK and his wife Jyothy. (Photo: KK/Facebook)

Though KK liked Jyothy for quite some time, it was only in his 10th standard that he proposed to her and told her, “I want to have you as my partner in life.” When the interviewer asked wasn’t it too early in life to propose? A confident KK said, “It is not about ‘too early’, when you feel something here (gesturing towards his heart), just say it.”

But KK had recently revealed that he was ‘unemployed’ when he wanted to marry. On The Kapil Sharma Show, he said he had to take up a sales job for six months in order to be an eligible groom. He shared about the same in a Movie Talkies interview where he said, “Job karni zaroori thi, nahi toh main agar bolta ki main gaata hun, toh vo bolte gaata toh main bhi hun, kaam kya karte ho? (It was necessary for me to take up a job else they would have asked me what do I do, and they would have ignored me if I said I sing)”.

KK got married to Jyothy in 1999. After their wedding in Kerala, his uncle and aunts asked him to sing. He then sang Mohammed Rafi’s song “Tere Mere Sapne Ab Ek Rang Hain” for his wife.

During the interview, the singer had also shared how at times his wife would get annoyed with his singing. “There are times when I sing, and she says, ‘Please do not bother me. Do not bug me, I am doing something important’. I then tell her what you are getting at home is what many girls crave when I go to concerts. Ghar ki murgi daal barabar,” he shared. But the singer had credited her for making him settle down in life. She was the reason that KK moved to Mumbai to pursue his passion for singing.

KK is survived by his wife and his two children Nakul Krishna Kunnath and Tamara Kunnath.