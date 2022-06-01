‘Yaad aayenge ye pal’: KK’s top romantic melodies

Bollywood singer KK passed away on Tuesday after he felt unwell during a concert in Kolkata. His sudden demise has left his fans, friends and colleagues in the music industry aghast. KK became the voice of many hearts as he sang some of the most soulful renditions, especially for the generation that grew up in the 90s. He gave music fans one chartbuster after another and his voice became a favourite choice of filmmakers for romantic numbers.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was in tears when he heard the song “Tadap Tadap” for his movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in KK’s voice for the first time. The composer of the song Ismail Darbar had told indianexpress.com how Bhansali heard that song nine times in one go.

Remember the song “Pyaar Ke Pal”? It was one song that became a favourite of college and school students as it moved them to tears at their farewell. And, the credit goes to KK for making it heartwarming with his soulful voice.

Here are the top ten songs of KK which gave a perfect depiction of love and friendship.

RIP KK, ‘yaad ayenge ye pal’.