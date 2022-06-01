When KK said his fans often don’t recognise him: ‘They are not misinformed but…’

Late singer KK was quite popular with fans, but he personally believed that fans did not really recognise him by face upon finally meeting him in the flesh. KK died on Tuesday night after suddenly being taken ill at a Kolkata college fest.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, KK had said since he was self-admittedly media shy, fans were always asking questions and making sure he really was the KK who had given them such memorable tracks.

“I have always been media shy, and you won’t see my photos much in the media. I think that’s why people don’t know who I really am. It happens so many times with me that after a concert fans come up to me and ask that are you really KK and have you really sung songs like Tadap Tadap or Alvida?” the singer had said at the time.

But KK also believed that it was not the fans who were to be blamed for their apparent lack of knowledge, adding, “I know they are not misinformed, or anything like that, but it’s just that they haven’t seen me much. So, they don’t know what I really look like.”

Over the years, KK had given his voice to many popular tracks, including the likes of “Tadap Tadap,” “Alvida,” “Chhod aaye hum,” “Khuda Jaane,” “Pal,” “Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai” among many more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to KK upon learning of his death and tweeted, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

KK is survived by his wife and two children.