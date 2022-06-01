KK death news UPDATES: PM Modi leads India in paying tribute, music fraternity in shock

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 1, 2022 1:01:16 am
inger KK Dead, KK Death News today latest news liveKK has died at the age of 53. Celebs paid tributes to the late singer. (Photo: Instagram/KK)

Singer KK, popularly known as Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53. He was performing at an event in Kolkata. He was brought to the CMRI hospital and declared dead.

He performed in the iconic Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8:30 pm. He suddenly fell ill and returned to his hotel. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead.

Also read |Kapil Sharma asks KK why he has done so many songs with Pritam: ‘Aapki dosti khaas hai ya…’

KK had performed in to back-to-back shows in Kolkata in the past two days. His family has been contacted, and his wife and two sons will fly into Kolkata Wednesday morning.

Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Armaan Malik, Rahul Vaidya, Munmun Dutta, Harshdeep Kaur, Shekhar Ravjiani expressed their grief on Twitter, calling it a black year in Indian music. Rahul Vaidya wrote, “I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53. Beyond shocked. RIP sir.”

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti.”

Live Blog

Follow all the updates about singer KK's death.

01:01 (IST)01 Jun 2022
'You sang your heart out.. Till the very last day'

Singer-musician Salim Merchant remembered KK with a throwback click.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salim Merchant (@salimmerchant)

01:00 (IST)01 Jun 2022
'Don’t want to believe this is true'

Nikamma actor Shirley Setia tweeted, "My heart breaks as I write this.. I don’t want to believe this is true. I cannot.. process this. Please noo… #KK sir."

00:58 (IST)01 Jun 2022
A loss we won’t recover from: Sachin-Jigar

Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar shared a lovely click with KK on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sachin Sanghvi (@soulfulsachin)

00:57 (IST)01 Jun 2022
My Heart Is Crying: Adnan Sami

Music composer-singer Adnan Sami wrote on Instagram, "I can’t process this… Utter Shock & Disbelief… My Heart Is Crying… #RIPKK."

00:56 (IST)01 Jun 2022
Tovino Thomas remembered KK with "Pal"
00:55 (IST)01 Jun 2022
Life is so unpredictable: Kumar Sanu

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu shared a picture of KK on Instagram and captioned it, "Still can’t believe it… K K was performing in Kolkata and fell sick. Declared dead in the hospital. I’m in shock. Life is so unpredictable. He was a fit guy. May God give strength to his family. Om Shanti."

00:54 (IST)01 Jun 2022
A part of my childhood dies with KK today: Pooja Hegde

Actor Pooja Hegde tweeted, "Cannot believe this.A part of my childhood dies with @K_K_Pal today, but strangely lives on also😔Thank you for the invaluable memories, your music will always magically teleport me back to simpler and purer times, those carefree days of blasting ur music n singing my heart out."

00:53 (IST)01 Jun 2022
Still in complete shock: Mika Singh

Mika Singh posted a clip of KK's performance on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

00:51 (IST)01 Jun 2022
Another reminder of how fragile life is: Virender Sehwag

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also paid tribute to KK.

00:50 (IST)01 Jun 2022
'In utter shock'

Music composer Pritam wrote on twitter, "In utter shock. Just heard about KK . Someone please tell me it's not true."

00:49 (IST)01 Jun 2022
KK's last performance

Twitter user @shreya__online shared a clip of KK's last performance.

00:48 (IST)01 Jun 2022
'Will miss you'

Actor Boman Irani tweeted, "Saddened beyond words. What a huge and untimely loss. Will miss you @K_K_Pal. May your beautiful soul rest in peace."

00:47 (IST)01 Jun 2022
Rahul Vaidya expressed huge shock: He was the 'voice of youth!'

Rahul Vaidya couldn't come to terms with the death of KK. He expressed his saddness over several tweets. He first wrote, "I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!??  I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53. Beyond shocked. RIP sir."

In another tweet, he wrote, "Singer KK never smoked or drank! Led the most simple non controversial non media hyped life. Complete family man. Jab bhi mujhe mile he met with so much of love & kindness. God! Too unfair! OM SHANTI."

Rahul Vaidya also posted a third tweet that read, "Singer KK sir was responsible to bring about a major change in the sound of Indian film music! He was the “voice of youth!” His songs had such impact.Music Directors use to tell me to always learn from his style of singing. Was lucky to recreate his song pal during Indian idol 1!"

00:45 (IST)01 Jun 2022
'Entertainment world has lost a true artist today'
00:44 (IST)01 Jun 2022
Lost a wonderful human: Madhavan

R Madhavan tweeted, "Eminent singer KK passes away at the age of 53. Heart broken….lost a wonderful human and a great voice today. Rest In Peace bro. The heavens are luckier."

00:43 (IST)01 Jun 2022
My heart is in tatters: Vishal Dadlani

Singer-music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote a heartbreaking tweet. He wrote, "This cannot be real. @K_K_Pal, nothing will be the same without you. Nothing. My heart is in tatters. The voice of purity itself, of kindness of decency, of a true heart of gold. Gone."

00:41 (IST)01 Jun 2022
Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to KK
00:40 (IST)01 Jun 2022
Ajay Devgn called it a personal loss
00:39 (IST)01 Jun 2022
Can’t take it anymore: Armaan Malik

Singer Armaan Malik called KK's demise, a 'shocking loss'. His tweet read, "Extremely sad and devastated. Another shocking loss for all of us. Can’t believe our KK sir is no more… what is even happening. I can’t take it anymore."

00:38 (IST)01 Jun 2022
Gone too soon: Farhan Akhtar

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar said he's stunned. He wrote on Twitter, "Absolutely stunned to hear that KK has passed away 💔 brother you’ve gone too soon .. deepest condolences to the family. This is heartbreaking."

LOAD MORE

KK Death News Live Updates: KK has passed away at the age of 53. Regarded as one of the most versatile singers in the music industry, was known for innumerable popular hits such as Pal, Yaaron, Humdum Suniyo Re, Dil Ibadat among others. He had recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, and Gujarati.

