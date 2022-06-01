KK death news UPDATES: PM Modi leads India in paying tribute, music fraternity in shock

Singer KK, popularly known as Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53. He was performing at an event in Kolkata. He was brought to the CMRI hospital and declared dead.
He performed in the iconic Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8:30 pm. He suddenly fell ill and returned to his hotel. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead.
KK had performed in to back-to-back shows in Kolkata in the past two days. His family has been contacted, and his wife and two sons will fly into Kolkata Wednesday morning.
Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Armaan Malik, Rahul Vaidya, Munmun Dutta, Harshdeep Kaur, Shekhar Ravjiani expressed their grief on Twitter, calling it a black year in Indian music. Rahul Vaidya wrote, “I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53. Beyond shocked. RIP sir.”
Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti.”
Singer-musician Salim Merchant remembered KK with a throwback click.
Nikamma actor Shirley Setia tweeted, "My heart breaks as I write this.. I don’t want to believe this is true. I cannot.. process this. Please noo… #KK sir."
Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar shared a lovely click with KK on Instagram.
Music composer-singer Adnan Sami wrote on Instagram, "I can’t process this… Utter Shock & Disbelief… My Heart Is Crying… #RIPKK."
Veteran singer Kumar Sanu shared a picture of KK on Instagram and captioned it, "Still can’t believe it… K K was performing in Kolkata and fell sick. Declared dead in the hospital. I’m in shock. Life is so unpredictable. He was a fit guy. May God give strength to his family. Om Shanti."
Actor Pooja Hegde tweeted, "Cannot believe this.A part of my childhood dies with @K_K_Pal today, but strangely lives on also😔Thank you for the invaluable memories, your music will always magically teleport me back to simpler and purer times, those carefree days of blasting ur music n singing my heart out."
Mika Singh posted a clip of KK's performance on Instagram.
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also paid tribute to KK.
Music composer Pritam wrote on twitter, "In utter shock. Just heard about KK . Someone please tell me it's not true."
Twitter user @shreya__online shared a clip of KK's last performance.
Actor Boman Irani tweeted, "Saddened beyond words. What a huge and untimely loss. Will miss you @K_K_Pal. May your beautiful soul rest in peace."
In another tweet, he wrote, "Singer KK never smoked or drank! Led the most simple non controversial non media hyped life. Complete family man. Jab bhi mujhe mile he met with so much of love & kindness. God! Too unfair! OM SHANTI."
Rahul Vaidya also posted a third tweet that read, "Singer KK sir was responsible to bring about a major change in the sound of Indian film music! He was the “voice of youth!” His songs had such impact.Music Directors use to tell me to always learn from his style of singing. Was lucky to recreate his song pal during Indian idol 1!"
R Madhavan tweeted, "Eminent singer KK passes away at the age of 53. Heart broken….lost a wonderful human and a great voice today. Rest In Peace bro. The heavens are luckier."
Singer-music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote a heartbreaking tweet. He wrote, "This cannot be real. @K_K_Pal, nothing will be the same without you. Nothing. My heart is in tatters. The voice of purity itself, of kindness of decency, of a true heart of gold. Gone."
Singer Armaan Malik called KK's demise, a 'shocking loss'. His tweet read, "Extremely sad and devastated. Another shocking loss for all of us. Can’t believe our KK sir is no more… what is even happening. I can’t take it anymore."
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar said he's stunned. He wrote on Twitter, "Absolutely stunned to hear that KK has passed away 💔 brother you’ve gone too soon .. deepest condolences to the family. This is heartbreaking."