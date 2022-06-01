KK death news UPDATES: PM Modi leads India in paying tribute, music fraternity in shock

KK has died at the age of 53. Celebs paid tributes to the late singer. (Photo: Instagram/KK)

Singer KK, popularly known as Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53. He was performing at an event in Kolkata. He was brought to the CMRI hospital and declared dead.

He performed in the iconic Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8:30 pm. He suddenly fell ill and returned to his hotel. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead.

KK had performed in to back-to-back shows in Kolkata in the past two days. His family has been contacted, and his wife and two sons will fly into Kolkata Wednesday morning.

Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Armaan Malik, Rahul Vaidya, Munmun Dutta, Harshdeep Kaur, Shekhar Ravjiani expressed their grief on Twitter, calling it a black year in Indian music. Rahul Vaidya wrote, “I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53. Beyond shocked. RIP sir.”

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti.”