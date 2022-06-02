KK’s daughter Taamara says ‘love you forever dad’ ahead of singer’s funeral. See heartbreaking post

Late singer KK’s daughter, Taamara, shared details about his funeral today, and added a heartbreaking note in social media post. On her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Love you forever dad,” and added a heart emoticon.

KK died after a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday night. He is suspected to have gone into cardiac arrest, and visuals from the concert showed him in some discomfort. He was 53. Taamara’s Instagram profile identifies her as a singer, musician and producer and her account is filled with videos of her with a microphone in her hand, or in the studio, composing and producing music.

A post shared by KK’s daughter on Instagram. A post shared by KK’s daughter on Instagram.

One of Hindi cinema’s most beloved playback singers, KK had shared several photos and videos from what would be his final concert. Attention is now being paid to the conditions at the indoor Nazrul Mancha venue, which multiple attendees have said were not up to the mark. KK was reportedly sweating profusely on stage, and in one video shared on social media, was seen asking about the ventilation.

Other videos showed him being rushed off-stage immediately after the concert, which is said to have ended just before 9 pm. He was taken to his hotel, where he is said to have collapsed. He was brought to the hospital at around 10 pm, and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

His family arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday morning, and his mortal remains were flown to Mumbai later in the day. An antim darshan is currently being held, before the funeral at Versova Crematorium, which will begin in the afternoon. He is survived by his wife and two children.