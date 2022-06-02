KK laid to rest, family bids him emotional goodbye

Beloved Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was cremated in the presence of his family and members of the film fraternity on Thursday, at Mumbai’s Versova Hindu Cemetary. His funeral was attended by film industry personalities such as singers Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik, Harshdeep Kaur, Rahul Vaidya and Papon, directors Kabir Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj, lyricist Javed Akhtar, music directors Shankar Mahadevan and Salim Merchant, and others.

KK died on Tuesday, after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest, according to news agency PTI. He’d been rushed off-stage immediately after a concert at Kolkata’s indoor Nazrul Mancha auditorium, and was brought to his hotel, where he collapsed. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, at around 10 pm.

His death was condoled by PM Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and entertainment industry figures such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Vishal Dadlani, Salman Khan and scores of others also paid tribute.

Singers Raghav Sachar, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Hariharan and Jaaved Ali paid their respects at KK’s antim darshan on Thursday, ahead of the funeral.

Questions are being raised about the stifling conditions at Nazrul Mancha. Many who attended the concert have claimed that the air-conditioning wasn’t working, and that the venue was over-capacity. “Our seat capacity was 2,482 but the crowd was more than double the capacity. The crowd broke the gate,” auditorium employee Chandan Maity told news agency ANI.

KK’s mortal remains were flown to Mumbai on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife and two children.