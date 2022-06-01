10 iconic songs by KK

Pyar ke pal (Pal, 1999)

With Pal, one of the finest pop debut album of the time, when Bollywood was coming out with interesting pieces from the likes of AR Rahman, KK was finally noticed by the masses. The song, with a guitar riff in the background, became a soundtrack for the growing up years of a generation. It continued to stay wonderful and evocative over the years, clearing the litmus test of being a piece that withstands time.

Yaaron dosti (Pal, 1999)

The piece evoked the feeling that once Ye dosti from Sholay did. Only this was gentle, and in a modern setting. But the way it captured friendship and its contours remains special.

Tadap tadap ke (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999)

This song became a milestone in the world of Hindi film music. Even among some fine songs in the film, Tadap, its pain, the rise and fall of KK’s searing voice and the grief of unrequited love will remain etched in public memory.

Tu ashiqui hai (Jhankaar Beats, 2003)

The song felt like it was from KK’s debut Pal, but this one came with the Vishal-Shekhar touch. The polished instrumentation, the euphoric backing vocals and KK’s unique texture made it one of the most popular romantic songs of the time.

Tu hi meri shab hai (Gangster: A Love Story, 2006)

KK transformed this Pritam melody, with an array of contemporary instruments, into a romantic marvel of the time. It found much airtime on the radio and stayed on top of the charts for a long time. Sayyed Qadri’s lyrics added to the charm of the piece.

Alvida (Life in a Metro, 2007)

An exceptional piece from an exceptional album, this rock ballad begins softly and rises into a crescendo, changing scales on the way. One can’t ever say that the voice singing it never trained in music. One of KK’s finest songs.

O meri jaan (Life in a Metro, 2007)

Another piece from the Pritam and KK marquee, this soft ballad that showcased the tenderness and power of KK’s casually masterly voice, remained one of his best songs.

Awarapan (Jism, 2003)

From the world of composer MM Keervani, the piece highlighted the fact that KK was as excellent in his bass notes as he was with the high ones. The song’s scale remains stagnant, and in this simple yet inventive composition, KK pulled some great yet subtle punches.

Khuda jaane (Bachna Ae Haseeno, 2008)

The melodic variations in this Vishal-Shekhar piece worked wonderfully. A duet with Shilpa Rao, this was a teasingly romantic song and KK was at the top of his game here.

Aankhon mein teri (Om Shanti Om, 2007)

Not many singers can sing for Shah Rukh Khan. For popular actors, voices are chosen carefully and for a long time, Abhijeet and Sonu Nigam were the chosen ones. KK’s outing in Om Shanti Om in this Vishal-Shekhar number struck a resounding chord.