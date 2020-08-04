PLAYLIST: Best songs of Kishore Kumar

It is Kishore Kumar 41st birth anniversary today. (Kishore Kumar’s photo: Express archives) It is Kishore Kumar 41st birth anniversary today. (Kishore Kumar’s photo: Express archives)

For any music lover, it would be impossible to pick their favourite Kishore Kumar song. He had a song for every mood.

In a career spanning four decades, ‘Kishore da’ gave us some iconic Hindi songs. He also sang in various Indian languages including Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri and Urdu. On his 41st birth anniversary today, here are some of his best songs.

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si – Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958)

Roop Tera Mastana – Aradhana (1969)

Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina – Abhimaan (1973)

Ek Chatur Naar – Padosan (1968)

O Mere Dil Ke Chain – Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972)

Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi – Aandhi (1975)

Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana – Andaz (1971)

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein – Ajanabee (1974)

Gaata Rahe Mera Dil – Guide (1965)

Dil Kya Kare – Julie (1975)

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas – Blackmail (1973)

Aane Wala Pal – Gol Maal (1979)

Aapki Aankhon Mein Kuch – Ghar (1978)

Hamein Tumse Pyaar Kitna – Kudrat (1981)

Yeh Shaam Mastani – Kati Patang (1971)

Happy birthday, Kishore Kumar!

