Kim Kardashian to divorce Kanye West?

Socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian is getting ready to divorce her musician husband Kanye West, reported People.com. Kim and Kanye had tied the knot in 2014.

If sources are to be believed, the rapper already knows of Kim’s intentions and is bracing for it. “He (Kanye West) knows that she’s (Kim Kardashian) done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future,” People quoted a source as saying.

“He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon,” the source added.

The couple had an unsettling summer with Kanye West declaring he has decided to run for presidential elections and revealing details about his personal life via Twitter. Kim Kardashian had asked for compassion from people at the time as it was believed that the rapper was struggling with bipolar disorder then.

However, when in September 2020, Kanye once again said some things on Twitter about the family, Kim reportedly decided she didn’t want to continue with the relationship any longer. “It’s the same thing over and over and over again. He’s on very thin ice with her right now, and she’s truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her,” a source revealed to People.com.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have four children from their marriage of seven years — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.