Kid Rock’s assistant killed in crash at singer’s property

Kid Rock’s assistant was killed in an ATV accident overnight at a suburban Nashville property belonging to the singer.

The Tennessean reports 30-year-old Michael Sacha was found lying face down on the side of a driveway of Rock’s White Creek house early Monday morning. Nashville Fire Department spokesman Brian Haas told The Tennessean that Sacha was deceased by the time the department arrived.

A news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department says the accident happened when Sacha drove two people down the driveway to meet an Uber driver at midnight. Sacha crashed while riding the ATV back to the residence.

Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, and a friend found Sacha on an embankment late Monday(25th April) morning and called for help. The police department tweeted Monday evening that Sacha’s death has been classified as accidental.

