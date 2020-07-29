Khuda Haafiz song Jaan Ban Gaye is easy on the ears

Khuda Haafiz song Jaan Ban Gaye is crooned by Mithoon, Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur. Khuda Haafiz song Jaan Ban Gaye is crooned by Mithoon, Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur.

The makers of Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer Khuda Haafiz on Wednesday launched the film’s first song, “Jaan Ban Gaye”. Crooned by Mithoon, Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur, it is easy on the ears, and will make you remember the feeling of falling in love.

Mithoon has not only sung the song but has composed and written the lyrics too.

Watch Khuda Haafiz song Jaan Ban Gaye here:

Talking about Jaan Ban Gaye, the music composer-singer said, “Jaan Ban Gaye is a song when life starts to become a celebration because of the arrival of the most special person in your life. These relations are what make life so beautiful; it adds a whole lot of colour in your life. And based on what director Faruk Kabir briefed me, I wrote the song myself. Vishal Mishra came up with a very interesting tone to the song and Asees Kaur brought the therao and the dignity of a beautiful female vocalist.”

Vidyut Jammwal added, “I have always admired Mithoon and his creations. It is an outstanding composition and I am excited to share it with the audience.”

Faruk Kabir directorial Khuda Haafiz is set to premiere on August 14 on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie, bankrolled by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, also stars Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Pandit.

