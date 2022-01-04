Inside Khatija Rahman’s engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik, see new photo

January 4, 2022 7:27:15 pm
A new photo from the engagement ceremony of AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman and Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed is making the rounds of the internet. The couple got engaged on December 29, which was also Khatija’s birthday.
In the photo, Khatija and Riyasdeen are seated on couches. They have turned around to pose for the photographer. A photo of Khatija can also be seen on the big screen in the background.
On Sunday, Khatija Rahman and Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed announced their engagement with social media posts. Khatija’s post read, “With the blessings of the Almighty, I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones.” In his post, Riyasdeen described her as a ‘musician, producer and philanthropist’. Khatija had responded to Riyasdeen’s post saying, “Blessed and grateful to have got you in my life Riyasdeen. Inshaa Allaah. Allahumma Barik.”
Khatija Rahman made her singing debut with the song “Puthiya Manidha” from Enthiran, which was composed by AR Rahman. Last year, she sang “Rock A Bye Baby” for Mimi, also composed by Rahman.
