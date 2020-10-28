Khatija Rahman’s Farishton is a beautiful composition

AR Rahman has composed the music of "Farishton." (Photo: YouTube/khatijarahman)

Music maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman has made her singing debut with the single “Farishton.” The track was released online on Wednesday. Sung by Khatija, the song has been composed by Rahman. Munna Shaokath Ali has penned the lyrics.

Khatija has a beautiful voice, and the intention of the track is pretty obvious — preaching love and unity. What stands out is the lovely composition. The tabla and the clarinet form a harmonious routine, as though mirroring the mellifluousness of the lyrics itself.

The animated video is a delight to watch. It has a soothing effect and is wonderfully drawn and edited. In the clip, we see a burkha-clad woman travelling the world and spreading the word of god. A little pious, “Farishton” is like a breath of fresh air in the age of remixes and revamps.

As mentioned in the description, the lady in the music video is a version of Khatija Rahman, who is still trying to discover the meaning of life and her goal in it. Not too long ago, Khatija was in the news after author Taslima Nasrin had expressed disappointment with regard to her choice of clothes. The young singer had then mentioned via social media, “Every time this topic comes, the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things…Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am.”

“Farishton” seems to be a reaffirmation of Khatija’s beliefs.

