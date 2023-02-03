Fans are in love with AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman and Arivu’s Coke Studio Tamil song Sagavaasi

Global music show Coke Studio has launched its first-ever Tamil edition, giving a platform to over 25 artistes. The first song from season 1 of the show, “Sagavaasi”, is making waves on the internet. Besides composing the groovy track, Arivu has also crooned it along with AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman.

“Sagavaasi” is an ode to mother nature. It is a ‘celebration of the bond humans share with nature’. Khatija and Arivu’s vocal prowess coupled with the infectious energy of the composition is sure to make your head bob to the beats.

Fans loved “Sagavaasi” and showered praise on Khatija and Arivu. One of the fans wrote, “What a beautiful 1st track from the studio! Listening this since morning and still in loop. Khatija’s energetic rendition, Arivu’s electrifying vocals and Impactful lyrics, arrangements, the chorus, percussions and instrumentalists..and the whole crew.” Another commented, “Khatija’s voice, Arivu’s lyrics and voice are superb. Keep it up guys.”

Khatija Rahman took to her social media handle to promote her new song. She wrote, “Coke studio Tamil season 1 – Sagavaasi is finally out. @TherukuralArivu @RSeanRoldan We hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed working on it. #sagavaasi #idhunammaisai.”

Composer Sean Roldan, who is curating Coke Studio Tamil, shared on Twitter, “Proud to present to you the first ever track of #CokeStudioTamil #Sagavaasi in ace blend of @TherukuralArivu ‘s powerful Hip-Hop and @RahmanKhatija ’s beautiful melody and it’s our tribute to mother nature.”