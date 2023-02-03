scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Fans are in love with AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman and Arivu’s Coke Studio Tamil song Sagavaasi

The first song from Coke Studio's first-ever Tamil edition, Sagavaasi, is going viral. Besides composing the song, Arivu has also crooned it along with AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman.

coke studioCoke Studio has launched its Tamil edition. (Photo: Coke Studio Tamil/YouTube)
Listen to this article
Fans are in love with AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman and Arivu’s Coke Studio Tamil song Sagavaasi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Global music show Coke Studio has launched its first-ever Tamil edition, giving a platform to over 25 artistes. The first song from season 1 of the show, “Sagavaasi”, is making waves on the internet. Besides composing the groovy track, Arivu has also crooned it along with AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman.

“Sagavaasi” is an ode to mother nature. It is a ‘celebration of the bond humans share with nature’. Khatija and Arivu’s vocal prowess coupled with the infectious energy of the composition is sure to make your head bob to the beats.

Fans loved “Sagavaasi” and showered praise on Khatija and Arivu. One of the fans wrote, “What a beautiful 1st track from the studio! Listening this since morning and still in loop. Khatija’s energetic rendition, Arivu’s electrifying vocals and Impactful lyrics, arrangements, the chorus, percussions and instrumentalists..and the whole crew.” Another commented, “Khatija’s voice, Arivu’s lyrics and voice are superb. Keep it up guys.”

Khatija Rahman took to her social media handle to promote her new song. She wrote, “Coke studio Tamil season 1 – Sagavaasi is finally out. @TherukuralArivu @RSeanRoldan We hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed working on it. #sagavaasi #idhunammaisai.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...

Composer Sean Roldan, who is curating Coke Studio Tamil, shared on Twitter, “Proud to present to you the first ever track of #CokeStudioTamil #Sagavaasi in ace blend of @TherukuralArivu ‘s powerful Hip-Hop and @RahmanKhatija ’s beautiful melody and it’s our tribute to mother nature.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 20:28 IST
Next Story

Delhi BJP stages sit-in outside Arvind Kejriwal’s house over pending salary at 12 DU colleges

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapil son birthday
When Kapil Sharma became ‘Daddy Pig’ for son Trishaan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close