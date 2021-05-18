Khad Tainu Main Dassa: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh song perfectly captures life after marriage

Remember how Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh romanced each other in “Nehu Da Vyah” and spoke about tying the knot? Their new song “Khad Tainu Main Dassa” is the story of the couple post marriage. The song’s music video, featuring Neha and Rohanpreet, released on Tuesday, and it is too adorable.

The video opens with Rohanpreet realising that he has forgotten Neha’s birthday. And as soon as he enters his house, Neha expresses how he has changed after marriage. In response, Rohanpreet says he is being taken for granted. The banter is too cute, and the couple sure wins your heart. Every frame is quite relatable, making “Khad Tainu Main Dassa” a go-to song for every couple to describe their Tom and Jerry-ish relationship.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October 2020. In April this year, Neha celebrated six months of being married. She dropped adorable photos of herself and Rohanpreet, and wrote, “Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. 🥰🥰 @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!”

In response to Neha’s post, Rohanpreet wrote, “I don’t have words to describe How Beautiful This Girl Is.. In and Out both!! She is a Creator, Like how God created this world, similarly She Created My World, OUR World and Its sooo beautiful! Still can’t believe She’s Mineee. She’s the one that I Can’t live without. I wanna say “Thank You” for Every Single Thing You brought in my life and HEY MY PERSON Happy 6 Months to Us!”