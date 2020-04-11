Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds says he and his family have tested coronavirus positive

Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Friday, shared the news on Instagram as he thanked fans and followers for their wishes. (Photo: Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds/Instagram) Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Friday, shared the news on Instagram as he thanked fans and followers for their wishes. (Photo: Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds/Instagram)

Celebrated music composer-singer Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds has revealed that he and his family tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but have now recovered.

The musician, who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Friday, shared the news on Instagram as he thanked fans and followers for their wishes.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health,” he further added.

The singer joins stars like Tom Hanks, Pink, Idris Elba and more, who have opened up about their COVID-19 diagnosis during the ongoing global pandemic.

